Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 54.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $312.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

