DAOBet Trading Up 39.1% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $5,347.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.01387970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00353307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00126486 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.