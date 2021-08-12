Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $4,737,217.60 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

DDOG traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -766.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $135.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

