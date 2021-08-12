Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Datadog's second-quarter 2021 results benefited from new customer additions and increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform owing to the accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration across organizations. Solid adoption of Synthetics and Network Performance Monitoring products is expected to aid customer wins in the near term. Contributions from a solid cloud partner base, which includes Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, remains a key growth driver besides an expanding portfolio. However, increasing expenses on headcount expansion and marketing amid stiff competition from the likes of IBM and Broadcom in the on-premise infrastructure monitoring space are likely to hurt profitability in the near term. Notably, shares of Datadog have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.24.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $129.71. 168,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.13 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,904 shares of company stock valued at $77,672,427 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

