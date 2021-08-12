Datto (NYSE:MSP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $27.67. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Datto shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 3,662 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 77.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

