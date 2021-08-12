DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $676,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IVW stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

