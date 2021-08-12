DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,027 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXPI stock opened at $218.42 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

