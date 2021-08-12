DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

NYSE IFF opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

