DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.84. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $195.26 and a 1 year high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

