DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,550 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

AVAN stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

