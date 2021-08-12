DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

