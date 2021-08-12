David Hutchison Purchases 1,146 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39).

LON III opened at GBX 1,337 ($17.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. 3i Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 865.40 ($11.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,345.50 ($17.58).

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

