David Tokpay Kong Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$938,876.85.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$15,560.00.

TSE:SVM opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$993.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

