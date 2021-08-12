Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $547,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.40. 36,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.39. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

