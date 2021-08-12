Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,149. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

