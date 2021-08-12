DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 1,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

