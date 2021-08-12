Dean S. Adler Sells 27,700 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.94. 52,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.