Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $217.90 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $217.90 or 0.00492625 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $65.34 million and $4.07 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00141949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,303.16 or 1.00158004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00859674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,856 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

