DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $336,217.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008292 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,488,650 coins and its circulating supply is 55,276,589 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

