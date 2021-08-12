DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 45% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $970.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00036316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,543,962 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

