Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the period. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions comprises about 2.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

