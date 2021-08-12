Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 10.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 227,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 411,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.