DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 7,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,222,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

