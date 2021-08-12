Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.74). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

Shares of GBNH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.