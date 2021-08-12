Desjardins Comments on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE:KRR traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,575. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.