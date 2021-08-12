Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,437,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.30.

DM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

