Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

