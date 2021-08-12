Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA:PBB traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.52 ($11.20). 411,663 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

