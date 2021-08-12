Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA:PBB traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.52 ($11.20). 411,663 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

