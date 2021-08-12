Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). 5,869,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

