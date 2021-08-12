Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,791 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

