Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

DXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$473.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

