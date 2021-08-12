Diamond Price Reaches $2.83 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $29,552.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,620,387 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

