Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRNA. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

