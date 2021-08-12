Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,020. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

