Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.33.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.