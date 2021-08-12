Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $67.53. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $62.48, with a volume of 106,278 shares.

The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

