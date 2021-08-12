DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 2,888 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. 10,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

