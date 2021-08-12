DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Sells $1,581,900.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

