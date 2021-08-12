Dillard’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,181 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,775% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dillard’s by 256.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $182.15 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

