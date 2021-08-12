Diversey (DSEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diversey stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

