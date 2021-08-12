Diversey (DSEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diversey stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.
Diversey Company Profile
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
