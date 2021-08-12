Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

