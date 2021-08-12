Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DPUKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

