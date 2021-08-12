Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DFIN. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after buying an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 186,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

