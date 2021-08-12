Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.