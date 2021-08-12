Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,436. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.