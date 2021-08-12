Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $31.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 256,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 102,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.09. 1,777,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

