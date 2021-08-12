Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $9.66 on Thursday, reaching $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,215. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

