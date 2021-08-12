Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doximity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Doximity stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

