Dragon Coins (DRG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

