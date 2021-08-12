DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of KSM stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
