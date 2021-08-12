DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

